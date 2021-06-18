Between 2005 and 2019, the Earth’s energy imbalance has nearly doubled, at least according to one new and very recent research.

The energy balance of the Earth can be seen as the amount of radiated solar energy that the planet receives from the Sun (absorbed in its atmosphere and surface) with respect to the amount of infrared thermal energy that the Earth re-emits in the space.

Greenhouse gases have altered this, trapping more energy and increasing the average temperature of the planet, contrasting the energy balance.

The energy imbalance of the Earth is currently of 0.3 percent, which means that the Earth is absorbing more heat than it is emitting into space.

Two of the most famous global agencies think about measuring the energy imbalance of the Earth: the NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); however, these two entities measure this relationship in different ways.

There NASA uses the Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System satellite sensors (CERES), which provides an overall picture of the energy balance.

NOAA has Argon, a global series of ocean floats which estimate how fast the oceans are warming, and ninety percent of the excess energy in the energy imbalance is being absorbed by the oceans, so this is an important approach.

The new findings, published on Geophysical Research Letters, combine these two approaches, showing that not only do the two agencies’ findings agree, but that the increase in carbon dioxide emissions, methane and other dangerous gases it is trapping heat in our atmosphere and capturing radiation that would otherwise escape into space.

“The two very independent ways of looking at changes in the Earth’s energy imbalance are in stark agreement and are both showing this very broad trend, and it gives us confirmation that what we are seeing it is a real phenomenon and not just an instrumental artifact. The trends we found were quite alarming in a way. “

the lead author said in a statement Norman Loeb, principal researcher for CERES at NASA’s Langley Research Center.

The impact of man in the energy imbalance of the Earth

The effects of human activity on the energy balance are known as anthropogenic forcers and it has been shown that they are the dominant effect behind the dramatic changes we are witnessing in the climate of the Earth.

Despite this, the researchers note that nature did not help us during the period studied, as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation went from a cold to a warm phase, intensifying the Earth’s energy imbalance.

“It is probably a mix of anthropogenic forcing and internal variability and, during this time, they are both causing warming, which leads to a fairly large shift in the Earth’s energy imbalance. The extent of the increase is unprecedented “.

Norman Loeb said.

To get an idea of ​​the amount of energy the Earth has absorbed over the past 14 years, the co-author Gregory Johnson of the NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory he told al Washington Post which was the equivalent of all 7.67 billion people on the planet using 20 electric kettles at the same time or four explosions per second from the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

There are many factors, both natural and man-made, that contribute to the energy imbalance, so forecasts for the next few decades remain with significant uncertainties.

That said, if energy trapping is not reduced, the climate will change even more:

“Observing the magnitude and variations of this energy imbalance is vital to understanding the Earth’s climate change”,

Johnson said.

If you are attracted to science, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!