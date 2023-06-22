Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

A super volcano in Italy is attracting attention. According to experts, a volcanic eruption could be imminent.

Naples – Italy is the land of volcanoes. In addition to Iceland, the popular holiday destination is considered the frontrunner in terms of volcanic activity in Europe. Again and again the well-known volcanoes Etna, Vesuvius and Stromboli draw attention to themselves with activity. The largest active supervolcano in Europe is also located in southern Italy and could be heading for an eruption.

This refers to the Phlegraean Fields (Campi Flegrei). The area, which covers more than 150 square kilometers and begins just on the outskirts of Naples, has become weaker and more prone to cracking in recent years, making an eruption more likely. Researchers are alarmed.

Supervolcano in Italy: Researchers examine the earth’s crust

In a new study, researchers from University College London and Italy’s National Research Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) have closely examined the supervolcano. The study was in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment published. Movement patterns in the subsurface of the Phlegraean Fields indicate rising gas and increasing fractures in the crust.

Lava and Ash Clouds: Ten Active Volcanoes Around the World View photo gallery

“However, this does not mean that an outbreak is guaranteed,” explains study author Prof. Christopher Kilburn. The magma must first be pushed to the surface of the earth in the right place for an eruption to occur. Volcanologists have been observing activities in southern Italy for several years. In recent years, Phlegraean Fields have behaved as predicted. In addition to an increasing number of small earthquakes, the ground beneath the city was raised by about four inches each year.

Italy: parts of the super volcano are weakening, the earth could break up

The model that the researchers used for their work helps to interpret the patterns of earthquakes and ground uplift. Parts of the volcano were stretched almost to the breaking point. Co-author Nicola Allesandro Pino explains in a communication: “Our results show that parts of the volcano are weakening. That means it could crack, even if the tensions pulling it apart are less than they were during the last crisis 40 years ago.”

A geologist takes photos near a plume of smoke in the area of ​​the Phlegraean Fields, west of Naples in Italy, in 2017. A yellow alert has been in force here since 2012 due to volcanic activity. © Lena Klimkeit/dpa

The most powerful eruption of the supervolcano Phlegraean Fields occurred around 40,000 years ago. Another major eruption occurred about 15,000 years ago. Although the last eruption is dated 1538, the activity of the supervolcano in Italy has increased again since the 1950s.

In the past 70 years, experts have measured tens of thousands of small earthquakes. This lifted the coastal town of Pozzuoli by almost four metres. Another outbreak would be dramatic for the densely populated region near Naples. More than 360,000 people live directly on the territory of the Phlegraean Fields. (hg)