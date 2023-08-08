The Copernicus Climate Change Service has confirmed this Tuesday that this month of July has been, by far, the hottest ever recorded on the planet. In addition, it has affected other climatic anomalies in the oceans, sea ice or hydrogeological variables. “We have just witnessed that global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures have set new all-time records in July,” said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the European Observing Program Climate Service, who warned: “These Records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to increasingly frequent and intense extreme events.

On the other hand, Copernicus has also affected another record that is not being talked about as much: in terms of the average global temperature of the planet, the month of July was 1.5 °C warmer than the average of 1850 -1900, that is, one of the most symbolic figures of the Paris Agreement has been temporarily reached, one of the climate objectives that it is sought not to exceed at the end of the century. This security limit of the international treaty must be calculated by means of an average of several years and not from a single month. However, this is undoubtedly a wake-up call.

“2023 is currently the third warmest year to date at 0.43°C above the recent average, with an average global temperature in July of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,” Burgess stressed. “Even if this is only temporary, it shows the urgency of ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records.” These emissions are mainly caused by the burning of fossil fuels, that is, the use of oil, coal and natural gas.

sea ​​surface temperature record

In addition to the global surface air temperature, the record for the global temperature of the ocean surface was also broken in July, which had already risen unusually since April of this year. According to Copernicus, the average temperature of the sea surface has been half a degree above the records held between 1991 and 2020.

However, in the North Atlantic it has been 1.05 °C above average and there have been unusually high records in the Northwest Atlantic. In addition, marine heat waves have occurred south of Greenland and in the Labrador Sea, in the Caribbean Basin, and throughout the Mediterranean Sea.

For Julien Nicolas, a scientist at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, this increase in average temperature is related to the El Niño phenomenon in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. “We do not know if the temperature values ​​will remain as high as they have been in July, but surely the El Niño conditions in the Pacific will persist, at least, until 2024.”

sea ​​ice loss

With the high temperatures suffered by the oceans, the extent of Antarctic sea ice has also been reduced. A new record has been set for the South Pole in July, which has lost 15% of its average monthly value. “In July, the sea ice cover around Antarctica was well below average, well below what we normally see at this time of year, and this has been going on for a couple of months now. A rather unusual situation”, says Nicolas.

“What happens in Antarctica, when it has less sea ice than the average in previous years, is that it leads to warmer surface temperatures. This situation makes the Antarctic sea ice, which is still growing at this time of year, much slower than usual. And it will reach a mark more typical of the minimum that is usually given in February than of the maximum that occurs in September, ”adds the scientist. The only area that has persisted above average has been the Amundsen Sea.

On the other hand, the Arctic sea ice extent was slightly below average, with the area holding up the best being the northern coast of Siberia. Although the numbers for the North Pole are negative, they are well above the record set in July 2020, a year in which almost half its size melted.

Hydrological variables

Regarding the hydrogeological values, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the month of July has been wetter than average in most of northern Europe and drier than average in the entire Mediterranean basin. , with the largest anomalies occurring in Italy and the southeast of the continent.

Nicolas warns that a drier environment can contribute to worsening conditions in the event of a heat wave. As he explains, this is what we have seen around the Mediterranean this July, with a temperature of more than 40 degrees, as “the risk of fires like those that have occurred in Greece or North Africa increases.” “The extreme conditions create a risk for the populations that live in this place,” he emphasizes.

Beyond Europe, July was wetter than usual in northeastern North America, Afghanistan, Pakistan, northeast China, northern and eastern Australia, and Chile. While Mexico and the southwestern United States, central and southeast Asia, southwestern Australia, and parts of southern Brazil and Paraguay were drier than average.

“These extreme events happen almost every summer, and now in the spring as well. With global warming, heat waves are becoming more frequent around the world and also more intense. What we saw in July is really an example of the type of consequences we expect from global warming”, adds the doctor in Atmospheric Sciences.

