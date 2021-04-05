Earthquakes The Institute of Seismology received dozens of reports of the earthquake in Southern Ostrobothnia, many heard bangs

The seismologist considers it unlikely that the quake would have caused the damage.

In Southern Ostrobothnia An earthquake was experienced in the Alajärvi region late Sunday, according to the website of the Institute of Seismology. In the automatic observation at 11 pm, the location is reported as Alajärvi and the magnitude of the earthquake as 1.6.

Seismologists Tuija Luhta the Institute of Seismology reports that the Institute has received a lot of reports from people about the observed earthquake. “Maybe dozens.”

There is a form on the Institute’s website that an earthquake observer can fill out and send to the Institute. Those who reported the Alajärvi earthquake have also reported severe bangs. It is also known in some observation that the earth is shaking.

Luhta likes probable, though not 100% certain, that an earthquake of this magnitude has not caused damage. “There’s more sound.”

The sound is created by the parts of the bedrock moving in relation to each other.

Luhta finds the Alajärvi quake interesting in that it took place near Lappajärvi, which according to the current understanding has arisen from a meteorite attack.

The strongest earthquake in the history of measurements in Finland has also occurred near the site: 3.8 magnitude in 1979.

Sunday strong earthquakes occur in Finland every year. The Alajärvi quake attracted attention because it occurred in a populated area. An earthquake in a remote area may go unnoticed by people.

The location and intensity of Sunday’s quake may become even more precise once the matter is properly explored. However, the possible changes are small, Luhta estimates.

He ponders that such small earthquakes are actually a good thing when the tensions in the rock are released and thus avoid a stronger upheaval.

In the area where the Sunday earthquake occurred, the bedrock has shaken in the past.

Luhta says that sometimes, after the ice age, there have been reasonably strong earthquakes in Finland, judging by geological signs, when the bedrock released under the ice masses moved faster.

“For a few thousand years, there have hardly been any more severe earthquakes than the 3.8 magnitude earthquake in the Lappajärvi region in 1979,” says Luhta.