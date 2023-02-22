Earthquakes | The death toll from the latest earthquakes in Turkey and Syria rose to eight

In addition, up to 300 people were injured in the earthquakes.

To Turkey and eight victims have been found after the earthquakes that struck Syria on Monday, The Guardian – the newspaper says

Up to 300 people were injured, and about ten buildings collapsed. Most of the injuries were caused by people jumping off buildings or falling. Following the earthquakes in early February, many areas were sparsely populated, which explains the relatively low death tolls of the recent quakes.

At least more than 47,000 people died in the earthquakes that occurred at the beginning of February. The earthquakes also destroyed several cities.

The earthquakes on Monday were also felt in Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon, where schools were closed due to the earthquakes and to calm people down, among other things.