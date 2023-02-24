Earthquakes | The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen above 50,000

The United Nations Development Program has estimated that 1.5 million people lost their homes in the earthquakes.

in Turkey and the number of dead in the earthquakes in Syria has already been confirmed as more than 50,000, reports the Reuters news agency. Most of the deaths, over 44,000, have been confirmed on the Turkish side.

The devastating earthquakes occurred on Monday, February 6.

The ground shook in Turkey near the Syrian border once again on Monday of this week. Several people died in this earthquake as well.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey was reported to have begun efforts to rebuild numerous homes destroyed in the earthquakes. More than half a million apartments in more than 160,000 buildings are estimated to have been destroyed in the earthquakes. The United Nations Development Program has estimated that 1.5 million people have been left homeless by the earthquakes.

Among other things, apartment builders have been heavily criticized in Turkey after the earthquake, as some of the buildings destroyed in the earthquakes should have been able to withstand them.

Regarding the reconstruction, experts have also urged to prioritize safety instead of rushing the construction, reports Reuters.