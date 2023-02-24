Sunday, February 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquakes | The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen above 50,000

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Earthquakes | The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has risen above 50,000

The United Nations Development Program has estimated that 1.5 million people lost their homes in the earthquakes.

in Turkey and the number of dead in the earthquakes in Syria has already been confirmed as more than 50,000, reports the Reuters news agency. Most of the deaths, over 44,000, have been confirmed on the Turkish side.

The devastating earthquakes occurred on Monday, February 6.

The ground shook in Turkey near the Syrian border once again on Monday of this week. Several people died in this earthquake as well.

Read more: Strong earthquakes again in Turkey: People left in ruins, six dead and almost 300 injured

Earlier on Friday, Turkey was reported to have begun efforts to rebuild numerous homes destroyed in the earthquakes. More than half a million apartments in more than 160,000 buildings are estimated to have been destroyed in the earthquakes. The United Nations Development Program has estimated that 1.5 million people have been left homeless by the earthquakes.

See also  World Cup football | Qatar's women's team is afraid of TV broadcasts of matches - although it has been eight years since the last game

Among other things, apartment builders have been heavily criticized in Turkey after the earthquake, as some of the buildings destroyed in the earthquakes should have been able to withstand them.

Read more: In Turkey, more than a hundred people have been ordered to be arrested due to the collapse of buildings

Read more: Why did the earthquake collapse some houses in Turkey in an instant and others are standing upright without a scratch?

Regarding the reconstruction, experts have also urged to prioritize safety instead of rushing the construction, reports Reuters.

#Earthquakes #death #toll #earthquakes #Turkey #Syria #risen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The cold adds to production costs and reduces the fruit and vegetable harvest in the Region of Murcia

The cold adds to production costs and reduces the fruit and vegetable harvest in the Region of Murcia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result