Earthquakes The country shook in Kouvola, residents reported to the emergency center about apartment vibrations and banging noises

Rescue Department says in a press release the country was shaken early Sunday morning in Kouvola in the Koria residential area. According to the press release, local residents had reported to the emergency center that the apartments were shaking. According to reports, residents had also heard some kind of banging noises.

Police and the rescue service carried out an on-site inspection of the situation on the basis of reports, but no actual earthquake-related accidents or incidents were detected.

Seismology the institute has confirmed that there has been a slight earthquake in the area. The Institute of Seismology at the University of Helsinki said that the earthquake was 2.0 on its Twitter account.

The institute says it will analyze the earthquakes observed on Sunday in more detail next week.