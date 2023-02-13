Home page World

Kai Hartwig

The terrible effects of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria cost tens of thousands of lives. Nature is also clearly feeling the consequences.

Munich/Hatay – The terrible earthquake disaster in the Turkish-Syrian border region has cost numerous lives. Officially, the confirmed death toll in Turkey and Syria was over 37,500 as of Monday afternoon (February 13). But experts fear that many more deaths are to be mourned. They are currently assuming at least 70,000 fatalities.

Earthquake shakes Turkey and Syria – tens of thousands dead and 1.2 million homeless

It’s been about a week since, in the early morning of February 6, the earth in the Turkish-Syrian border area trembled for the first time. With a magnitude of 7.7, the impact was severe. A few hours later, a second earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 followed. Since then, more than 2,400 aftershocks have been recorded.

The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria cost many lives. And the consequences are also visible in nature. © IHA/dpa

In Turkey, a total of ten provinces were affected by the series of earthquakes of fatal proportions. The population experiences unspeakable suffering. Foreign aid organizations, including German organizations such as Technisches Hilfswerk (THW), ISAR Germany and BRH Bundesverband rescue dogs, support the local rescue workers. Many people were rescued alive from the rubble.

The consequences for the residents of the earthquake regions are bad, hard to put into words. Many people not only lost loved ones, but also their apartments and houses, which are now in ruins or uninhabitable. So far, around 1.2 million people have had to find shelter in southeastern Turkey. And there are also traces in nature that bear witness to the tremendous and destructive power of the earthquake.

Earthquake tears apart entire land and creates 300-kilometer-long canyon

Drone footage now showed that a whole area was almost torn apart. In Hatay province, near the towns of Altinozu and Tepehan, an olive grove was split in half by the earthquake. Drone footage showed a crack about 200 meters wide forming in the ruptured area.

This created a 30 meter deep gorge at the olive grove. This extends over a total of 35 hectares of land. According to initial estimates, the gorge should extend over a total length of 300 kilometers. The province of Hatay is one of the regions in Turkey most severely affected by the earthquake. (kh)