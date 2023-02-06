Home page World

Heavy earthquake shakes Turkey and Syria. According to the Geoforschungszentrum Potsdam, the epicenter was in both cases near the city of Gaziantep, not far from the border with Syria. © Screenshot GFZ

Two violent earthquakes shook southeast Turkey and northwest Syria in the early hours of the morning. The first fatalities from Turkey have already been confirmed.

Updated from 6.18amr: During the night, a severe earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria. According to the government, at least 42 people have died in Syria. 200 people were injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia, Syrian Deputy Health Minister Ahmed Dhamiriyeh told the state news agency Sana.

According to Sana, buildings collapsed in numerous cities. Photos showed rescue teams carrying people away on stretchers. The head of the National Earthquake Center, Raed Ahmed, said this was the strongest tremor to hit Syria since 1995, according to Sana.

Update from 5.50am: According to media reports, at least 38 people died in the earthquake in south-east Turkey. Numerous people were injured, the DHA news agency reported on Monday, citing local authorities. At least 15 people have died in Sanliurfa province, DHA reported, citing Governor Salih Ayhan. The governor of Malatya province, Hulusi Sahin, reported 23 deaths.

Fatalities were also reported in Syria. According to the government, the severe earthquake near the Turkish-Syrian border claimed 42 lives in Syria alone. 200 people were injured in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia, Syrian Deputy Health Minister Ahmed Dhamiriyeh told the state news agency Sana. According to Sana, buildings collapsed in numerous cities. Photos showed rescue teams carrying people away on stretchers. The head of the National Earthquake Center, Raed Ahmed, said this was the strongest tremor to hit Syria since 1995, according to Sana.

The rescue organization White Helmets, for its part, spoke of dozens of deaths. “We are responding with everything we can to rescue those who are under the rubble,” said group leader Raed Al Saleh. “The situation is very tragic,” said one member of the group.

Original message: Istanbul – Two violent earthquakes of magnitude 7.4 and 7.9 shook the southeast of Turkey early Monday morning in quick succession. According to the Geoforschungszentrum Potsdam, the epicenter was in both cases near the city of Gaziantep, not far from the border with Syria. Accordingly, the tremors occurred at around 4:17 a.m. (local time/2:17 a.m. CET) and 4:28 a.m. (local time/2:28 a.m. CET) at a depth of 10 kilometers. People have died in the earthquakes in south-east Turkey. The Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Monday without naming a number.

Violent earthquakes shake Turkey and Syria: magnitude 7.4 and 7.9 reported – fatalities confirmed

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told CNN Türk that several provinces in the south-east of the country were affected. buildings had collapsed. Rescue teams from across the country would be pulled together. A reporter from the DHA news agency said people in Kahramanmaras province had fled their homes in panic. It is currently very cold in south-eastern Turkey, and there is snow in places.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter, “We hope that we can get through this disaster together in the shortest possible time and with as little damage as possible.”

Earthquake also shakes north-west Syria – people buried under rubble

According to initial eyewitness reports on social media, north-western Syria was also severely affected. Accordingly, buildings collapsed in the border area, people were buried under rubble. The exact extent of the disaster was initially not foreseeable. Several strong aftershocks followed.

Turkey is repeatedly affected by severe earthquakes. Two of the largest continental plates meet there: the African and the Eurasian. In fact, most of the Turkish population lives in constant danger of earthquakes.

In October 2020, more than 100 people died in Izmir in one of the most serious earthquakes in recent years. In 1999, Turkey was hit by one of the worst natural disasters in its history: a magnitude 7.4 earthquake in the region around the north-western industrial city of Izmit claimed the lives of more than 17,000 people. Experts are also expecting a strong earthquake in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, in the near future.