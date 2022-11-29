Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

Split

Several earthquakes shook Greece on Tuesday morning, reports the Geodnamic Institute of Athens. © Screenshot Geodnamic Institute of Athens

Another earthquake shook Greece on Tuesday evening. Already in the morning there was a series of earthquakes that woke thousands of people from their sleep.

Update from November 29, 9:57 p.m.: Another earthquake struck Greece on Tuesday evening, this time in the south-east of the island of Euboea. According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the quake reached a magnitude of five, stronger than the morning tremors. The earthquake could also be felt in the Greek capital Athens.

There were other small tremors throughout the day. Seismologists wonder about activity in the region. “This area was considered one of the safest in Greece for many years,” the institute’s director, Vassilis Karastathis, told the newspaper To proto topic. Nothing is known about injuries or possible damage.

Earthquakes shake Greece

First report from November 29, 8:39 a.m.: Several earthquakes shook parts of Greece on Tuesday morning. The strongest earthquake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale. This is reported by the Geodynamic Institute of Athens. The epicenter was therefore 13 kilometers below the sea floor southeast of the island of Evia. The tremors were also felt in the capital Athens, 60 kilometers away. The tremor happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. (local time). This was followed almost an hour later by two more earthquakes, measuring 4.1 and 4.2 on the Richter scale.

“So far we have no information about injuries or damage,” said Lefteris Raviolos, mayor of the small town of Karystos on the island of Evia, on state broadcaster ERT.

Series of earthquakes shakes Greece

6:32 am – 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Greece

7:23 am – 4.1 magnitude earthquake

7:24 am – 4.2 magnitude earthquake

After the earthquake in Greece: schools in Euboea remain closed

The schools would remain closed in the region on Tuesday. According to seismologists, there were numerous fore and aftershocks, some of them strong, before and after the 4.8 magnitude tremor.

In September 2022, an earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook the holiday island of Crete. A few days later, earthquakes shook a popular holiday island in the Ionian Sea. The world-famous Navagio Beach on the island of Zakynthos was temporarily closed to tourists after a rockfall. (ml/dpa)