Earthquakes | Rescue operations stopped after the earthquake in Nepal: “The houses have buried everything with them”

in Nepal search and rescue operations following the earthquake that struck late Friday have been stopped.

According to the authorities, operations are now focused on providing assistance to earthquake survivors who need food and shelter. However, the authorities are still on standby because the area is remote and there are challenges in the flow of information, said a local police spokesperson Gopal Chandra Bhattarai.

After the earthquake, at least 157 deaths have been confirmed in the western part of the country. In addition, more than a hundred people were injured.

A woman stands in front of her home destroyed by an earthquake in Rukum district, Nepal on November 5.

The worst the effects were felt in Jajarkot district, where more than a hundred people were killed. Many survivors lost their homes in the earthquake and had to spend the night in the open air. Help has not yet reached all areas.

“The houses have buried everything with them, there is almost nothing to eat,” he said Mahesh Chanare to AFP on Sunday in the village of Nalgadi, where several people were killed.

“We have not received any aid materials. People here are in dire need of food and tents,” Chanare said.

A tremor had a magnitude of 5.6. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometers underground. The earthquake was felt even in Delhi, India, almost 500 kilometers away from the epicenter. One aftershock with a magnitude of 4.0 also hit the area, the USGS said.

Nepal is located at the confluence of the Indian and Eurasian continental plates. The Indian continental plate is pushing against the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are common in the region.

In 2015, nearly 9,000 people died when a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Nepal. The earthquake destroyed more than half a million homes.