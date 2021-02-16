TWO shallow quakes have shaken Granada and its metropolitan area.

The quakes were felt this Wednesday morning after a brief respite following weeks of strong seismic activity in the Granada area including five earthquakes of more than 4.0 magnitude.

According to the National Geographic Institute, the strongest of the two tremors, at 3.5 magnitude, was registered at 11:09 am Wednesday morning with its epicenter in Chauchina (Granada).

The shallow quake meant that it was widely felt by the population of the metropolitan area of ​​Granada, including the capital.

The tremor followed a lower intensity movement felt at 2:46 am which registered a magnitude of 2.3 with an epicenter in the nearby town of Santa Fe.

These earthquakes are part of the seismic swarm that has been recorded in this area of ​​Granada since the beginning of last December, which has since then exceeded a thousand, eight of which were greater than or equal to 3.0 magnitude and 41 have been felt by a large part of the population.

Experts attribute the recent seismicity in Granada to the continuous approximation of 4 to 5 millimeters per year between the Eurasian and African plates.