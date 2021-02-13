Earthquakes On the coast of Japan near Fukushima a strong earthquake, no tsunami warning has been issued

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the magnitude of the earthquake shortly after the incident was about 7.0.

Japan An earthquake that could be classified as very strong in Finnish time was observed near the coast on Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the magnitude of the earthquake shortly after the earthquake was about 7.0 and the Japan Meteorological Institute 7.1, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The quake occurred off the east coast of Japan near Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of about 54 kilometers, says the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at about 11 a.m. local time.

At least no tsunami warning was issued because of what happened. Also, potential damage was not immediately reported, but the quake was reported to have shaken buildings at least in the capital, Tokyo, according to Reuters.

In Japan a devastating earthquake of 9.0 occurred in 2011. It caused the world’s second worst nuclear accident In Fukushima which led to the tsunami. More than 18,000 people died in the quake and tsunami, AFP says.

There have been several strong earthquakes near Fukushima since then, at least in years 2016 and 2019.