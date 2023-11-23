An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 was recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in the evening in the Campi Flegrei area. No damage was reported, although the earthquake – which occurred at 7.41pm – created apprehension among the citizens of Pozzuoli, Quarto, Bacoli and was also felt in some neighborhoods of Naples. The earthquake, accompanied by a roar, had its epicenter in the Solfatara area at the height of the second Coste di Agnano crossroads, on the border between the municipalities of Pozzuoli and Naples.