A series of tremors hit the west of the country this Saturday. At least 600 people were injured and local authorities fear that the number of deaths will increase as they continue to search damaged houses. Authorities in Afghanistan confirmed on Saturday night (07/10) the death of at least 180 people as a result of a series of earthquakes of up to 6.3 degrees on the Richter scale recorded earlier in the district of Zinda Jan, in the province of Herat, in the west of the country. At least 600 people were injured.

Earlier, National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq said the death toll was expected to “increase greatly”. “There are some areas that are completely devastated and all the houses are damaged,” he said. “There are still people buried under the rubble,” he added.

Seven villages in Zinda Khan, the epicenter of the earthquake, “are completely destroyed,” said Sayeq, a fact that the Afghan news agency Bakhter, under Taliban command, raised to 12 villages in the districts of Zinda Khan and Ghorian, both in the province of Herat, western Afghanistan.

For its part, the NGO Doctors Without Borders stated that it is supporting medical care at the Herat regional hospital, “where more than 300 injured people arrived”, as reported on the social network X, formerly Twitter, although it is not known whether they are included in the balance presented by the Afghan authorities.

Afghanistan felt at least seven tremors this Saturday. The first, and of greater magnitude, occurred at 12:11 pm (local time) at a depth of 14 kilometers and 33 kilometers off the city of Zindah Jan, located in the province of Herat, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). ).

Four consecutive replicates of 5.5 followed; 4.7; 6.3; and 5.9 respectively in a period of one hour.

The fourth earthquake, also measuring 6.3, was recorded at a depth of about ten kilometers and about 29 kilometers from Zindah.

Later, the US seismology service felt two other tremors, almost an hour later, in the province of Herat, measuring 4.8 and 4.9 degrees, respectively.

Afghanistan is among the countries most prone to natural disasters, being located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, a point of great seismic activity and a common point of origin for telluric movements in the region.

The country has a very vulnerable population, the majority of whom are poor, in addition to lacking sufficient infrastructure to deal with catastrophes such as floods or earthquakes.

At the end of June last year, a similar magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the provinces of Paktika and Khost, on the border with Pakistan, killed more than a thousand people and injured around 1,500, in addition to causing the destruction of hundreds of houses.

