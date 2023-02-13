In Antakya (formerly Antioch), the deaths from the February 6 earthquakes in Turkey and Syria numbered in the thousands. A week after the tragedy, survivors continue to emerge from the rubble, like one-year-old Aliye. Our special correspondents Julie Dungelhoeff and Nadia Massih of France 24 in French report.

“Where is it? An ambulance!” In Antakya – where the death toll is in the thousands – the reason rescue teams are still working more than 130 hours after the earthquakes in Turkey is that signs of life have been detected. A baby has been rescued. The relatives of the inhabitants of the building are quickly alerted.

A dialogue between a woman and a lifeguard begins: “Have you found a girl or a boy? – A girl. – Is it a girl? – Yes, it is a girl!

Rescue teams have been working through a pile of rubble for many hours, digging a tunnel to try to extract a family of five trapped on the second floor.

“The baby is alive,” said a lifeguard who came out of the building. In an attempt to identify the boy, he shows a video recorded 20 minutes earlier.

“Oh my God, oh my God! She’s unharmed. Not even a bit of dust.” For the grieving aunt, it’s a relief: Aliye, her one-year-old niece, is safe and sound. Her mother and her father are still inside her. Rescuers use a thermal camera to see if there are still any living souls in the rubble. No other signs of life are detected.

According to the United Nations, the death toll from the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey could double in the coming days. The death toll as of Monday, February 13, was over 37,000.

*Adapted from its original in French