Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria | Organization: Turkey prevented journalists from doing their work in earthquake areas

Turkey the authorities have prevented journalists from doing their work regarding the devastating earthquakes and their aftermath, says the international freedom of speech and press organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Journalists have, among other things, been arrested and beaten, and they have also been attacked online. Turkish authorities also restricted internet connections at a time when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was criticized online for its poor handling of the disaster.

Journalists have been accused, among other things, of denigrating “the police or the state”.

“The Turkish authorities must not take advantage of the tragedy that has struck Turkey to further weaken the freedom of the press. These many restrictions, attacks, arrests and threats against journalists must stop immediately,” RSF representative in Turkey Erol Önderoğlu said in the release.

“The journalists sent to the destroyed cities are just doing their job and working in horrible conditions.”

In addition, the Turkish authorities have blocked at least one foreign supplier from being accredited to the country.

TV– and the authority that supervises and regulates radio activities (RTÜK) gave strict instructions to various media soon after the earthquakes. According to RSF, RTÜK is firmly under the control of AKP and its government partner party MHP.

Various media had, among other things, conveyed information about the situations of the victims from different parts of Turkey.

the director of RTÜK by Ebubekir Şahin according to the media should not convey disinformation or drive people into panic.