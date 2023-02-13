Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria | “Miracle” – A small child survived 183 hours in the ruins

Even eight days after the earthquake, individual survivors have still been found in the ruins in Turkey. Locals still criticize the administration’s slow actions.

in Turkey and it has already been a week since the earthquakes that caused great destruction in Syria, but individual survivors are still being found in the ruins.

It’s Monday in Turkey several children were found alive in the ruins of the collapsed buildings, the news agency Reuters reports based on local media sources.

On Monday, a 10-year-old child who had been in the ruins for 183 hours, or almost eight days, was found in Kahramanmaraş province.

A 13-year-old boy was found in the depths of a collapsed building in Turkey’s southern Hatay province for 182 hours.

A child trapped in the ruins for 178 hours was rescued in the city of Adiyama in southeastern Turkey. According to media reports, the child was 4–6 years old.

The media also reported that at least one child and three adults were found alive in the ruins.

The rescuer thinks it’s a miracle. “They have been without water and food for seven days,” he says Burcu Baldaufhead of a voluntary health care group in Turkey, according to Reuters.

The probabilities of finding survivors decrease considerably after the first days.

To the same time, efforts are still being made to dig out whole families from the ruins. The hope of many has already waned as the number of victims in Turkey alone reached close to 32,000. The UN representative who visited the disaster area in Turkey on Sunday estimated that the number of victims could increase to more than 50,000.

“People have not died because of the earthquake, but because precautions were not taken earlier,” said Said Qudsi, who traveled from Istanbul to Kahramanmaraş to bury his uncle, aunt and their two sons. The family’s two daughters were still missing.

Dozens of locals and rescue workers who spoke to Reuters expressed dismay at the lack of water, food, medicine, body bags and cranes in the disaster area. Many criticized the Turkish disaster and emergency authority’s response, which they considered too slow.

Last week, Turkey restricted the use of social media as criticism of the government’s slow actions increased on social media.

It is believed that there are hardly any people left alive in the ruins, and the rescue efforts are turning into clearing operations. The low temperatures have weakened the already weak chances of survival for those trapped in the ruins.

According to Reuters, the number of victims in Turkey and Syria rose to more than 37,000 on Monday.