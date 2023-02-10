EL PAÍS offers the latest news on the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria free of charge as a public service. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe.

The death toll from Monday’s earthquakes has reached 21,051. The latest update from the Turkish government puts the number of deaths at 17,674 and the number of injuries at more than 72,000. In Syria, the fatalities are 3,377, of them 2,030 in the northwestern areas of the country controlled by the rebels. With these dimensions, the lethality already exceeds that registered during the 1999 earthquake, of magnitude 7.6 and epicenter on the coast in the Sea of ​​Marmara (17,127 deaths), and which was so far the greatest tragedy experienced in the region during the last decades. The current catastrophe is being referred to in the Turkish media as “the tragedy of the century” and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared it to the 1939 Erzincan earthquake, which killed more than 32,000 people. This Thursday the state of emergency came into force in the 10 provinces most devastated by tremors, the measure will remain in force for three months. The first A United Nations humanitarian aid convoy has arrived in Syria today after crossing the border with Turkey. The UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, has asked that there be no “political obstacles” for aid to reach the country.

