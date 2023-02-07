Fifteen EU countries mobilize to help Turkey

Some fifteen Member States of the European Union, in addition to Montenegro, have already mobilized resources to help Turkey in the face of the serious humanitarian crisis that has occurred after two earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.6 on the Richter scale, respectively, and their successive repetitions, have shaken the country this Monday.

Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Malta and Slovakia have made their respective offers to the Turkish authorities, as confirmed by the European spokesperson for Humanitarian Aid, Balazs Ujvari, in a message on social networks.

In addition, Montenegro, Albania and Spain have also offered doctors specialized in emergencies, according to community sources. The EU has also activated the Copernicus satellite system to provide mapping services to aid rescue efforts. Brussels has shown its willingness to help those affected in Syria, since the Civil Protection Mechanism is activated upon specific requests from the national authorities.

Numerous European leaders have expressed their solidarity with both Turkey and Syria, and have assured, in addition to their support, that they will participate in the rescue efforts. Such is the case of the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also stated that London is “willing to help in any way possible”. (Europe Press)