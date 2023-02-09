KEYS | Was the second big 7.5 quake an aftershock?

Nine hours after the first earthquake, another struck to the north, measuring 7.5. Some definitions of the word “aftershock” exclude earthquakes that are similar in size to the main one, or that occur far from the initial rupture. In this case, it occurred on a different fault and is almost the same magnitude. It is almost a semantic or academic question, and specialists are divided between those who consider it a replica and those who suggest that it is a different seismic event, triggered by the initial one.

“The first earthquake of 7.8 detonated a smaller one, a few minutes later, of 6.7: those are brothers,” explains seismologist Gina Villalobos, from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas. “The 7.5 occurs further north and what I interpret is that the entire area was accumulating efforts and it was a matter of time before a fault broke. The initial quake destabilized the entire region because it was an area charged with energy, ”she points out. And she concludes: “It is not a replica, because it does not even occur in the same fault segment.” Itahiza Domínguez, from IGN, agrees with this diagnosis: “The 7.8 triggers the 7.5, which would have released its energy independently after a while. The initial earthquake affected the tectonics of the area: with a 200-kilometre fault, it affects everything around it, tensions that are released in a chain with new earthquakes”.

However, other specialists consider it a replica, such as Luis Cabañas, from the National Seismic Network: “It belongs to the same seismic series, although it is on another fault in another direction in that same extensive area. It really is a break that has jumped from one side to the other, trigger the other: there is no simple line, but the region is full of fractures grouped one on top of the other.