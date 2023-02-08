The UN prepares an aid convoy for the rebel-held area in northern Syria after the earthquake

The UN has announced that it is preparing a convoy with humanitarian aid to support the area of ​​northern Syria under rebel control and that has been affected by the earthquakes on Monday. The convoy will depart in the coming days from inside Syria, crossing the front lines that keep the country divided by the civil war, spokesman Stéphane Dujarric explained during his daily press conference.

Although humanitarian aid has been sent to these areas in the past, most of the aid enters the province of Idlib — the last major opposition stronghold — through a border crossing with Turkey thanks to an authorization from the Security Council of Turkey. the UN and despite opposition from Damascus. That access point, the Bab al Hawa pass, is “intact” after the earthquakes, but the road leading to it has been damaged, temporarily hampering the chances of using the crossing, Dujarric said.

Several sources, both in Syria and internationally, had spoken in recent hours of damage to the border crossing, but the spokesman has insisted that the problems lie in the access roads to it. The northern provinces of Idlib and Aleppo have been the hardest hit by the earthquakes on Monday. In total, between opposition and government areas, 1,832 people have been reported dead so far in Syria, plus another 3,849 who have been injured.

The White Helmets, a group of rescuers that operates in areas in the hands of the opposition, has warned that “time is running out” to find survivors and has recalled that “hundreds” of people are still trapped. The Syrian ambassador to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, met yesterday with the head of the organization, António Guterres, and stressed that the government of Bashar al-Assad is “ready” to coordinate assistance to “the entire territory” of the country, including that under rebel control. Sabbah, asked today by journalists, has insisted that it is possible to bring aid to Idlib through the front lines and has asked any country that wants to support the population to organize with Damascus to do so. (Eph)