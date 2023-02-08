The earthquake in Turkey and Syria and its aftershock have left thousands dead and the United Nations has warned that the numbers will rise. But this catastrophe was not entirely unpredictable in the area, where similar episodes have already occurred due to its location between faults and tectonic plates; whose effects would have been milder with direct action by the State and earthquake-resistant infrastructures, the experts point out.

It was 4:17 a.m. when the first earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. It was magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale. Just nine hours after the first quake, whose epicenter was very close to the city of Gaziantep, an abnormally strong aftershock – magnitude 7.5 – occurred just 100 kilometers away.

From that moment, the nightmare began for many. Videos of entire buildings collapsing have filled social networks, there are already thousands of fatalities and the United Nations has warned that the number will rise.

The original tremor had a depth of 18 kilometers and, due to its high intensity, there have already been numerous aftershocks that are expected to continue over time.

In this image you can see the epicenter and the areas of greatest intensity of the first and second earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The first was at 4:17 am on February 6, near Gaziantep, and the second nine hours later, 100 kilometers away from the first. © France 24

“More aftershocks are certainly expected, given the magnitude of the main shock. We expect aftershocks to continue in the coming days, weeks and months,” Alex Hatem, a research geologist at the USGS institute, told France 24.

This is not an isolated case, in Turkey they have already experienced numerous similar episodes. Which makes many wonder ‘what makes the area so susceptible to tremors?’ and ‘why do they cause so much devastation if they are commonplace and certainly predictable?’

The Anatolian fault, key to the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Turkey is crossed by the Anatolian faults, one in the north and one in the east, the latter shared with Syria and where the earthquake on February 6 occurred. Its location between faults means that the area is subject to the movement of the tectonic plates that compose them and that every year they move several centimeters.

This was an earthquake or displacement earthquake. All because the slow sliding to which the plates are subjected was altered over time. The plates built up so much stress that they suddenly released energy and caused the earthquake. In fact, in a few hours they moved the same as they would have moved in 400 years at a normal rate.

It is the largest movement the eastern Anatolian fault has recorded in the last 100 years.

In the image you can see the north fault and the east fault of Anatolia. In the east, which joins Turkey and Syria, was where the earthquake on February 6 was recorded. © France 24

In the last century, Turkey has registered more than 50 earthquakes of magnitude equal to or greater than 6, which is the threshold from which they are considered “severe”. The one that many Turks still remember today is the 1999 earthquake of magnitude 7.4 that took place in Izmit – near Istanbul – and in which more than 17,000 people died.

It was not the first, in 1939 another of magnitude 7.7 claimed the lives of more than 32,000 people. And the data collected by the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show that these phenomena date back centuries. In the year 115, one was recorded in the region of Antioch -Antakya in Turkish- that claimed the lives of approximately 260,000 people. Its magnitude was 7.5 on the Richter scale.

In the image you can see the main earthquakes in the region since 1990. The three circles indicate magnitude 6, 7 and 8 from smallest to largest, respectively. © France 24

With his background, scientists and geologists are aware of the high susceptibility of the area to host earthquakes. But, despite the fact that almost all Turks know that another tremor will hit sooner or later, the country is not sufficiently prepared. In the case of Syria, which has been mired in civil war for 11 years, the situation is even worse.

Something that leads to another question: ‘what can be done to prevent these earthquakes from being so devastating?’

According to expert geologists and engineers, the answer is clear: prepare the infrastructure.

The importance of seismic resistant infrastructures

According to official sources, more than 5,600 buildings collapsed in Turkey after the earthquakes. This is due to a problem that has been around for a long time, the structures of the buildings in the area are very weak and are not prepared to withstand an earthquake.

“Many of these buildings were built illegally from the 1960s to the 1980s. This type of construction does not meet the standards. And neither have many that have been done by construction companies more recently, who want to save costs as much as possible,” Adrià points out in this regard. Rocha, Turkey correspondent for France 24.

New buildings in cities like Istanbul were designed with modern anti-seismic standards in mind, but in the southern part it is not the same. This is indicated by Kishor Jaiswal, a structural engineer at the USGS Institute.

“It is clear that there were vulnerable buildings in the affected regions,” Jaiswal said.

Not to mention northern Syria, where buildings are in a fragile state after years of airstrikes and shelling due to the civil war, and it is practically impossible for them to withstand an earthquake and dozens of aftershocks. Tremors that, although they were milder than those of neighboring Turkey, thousands of Syrian buildings could not withstand.

“What we see in Syria is an emergency within an emergency,” said Mark Kaye, a spokesman for the International Rescue Committee.

And it is that, to the millions of people displaced by the civil war, there are now those who have been forced to flee the destruction of the earthquake.

The collapse of a residential high-rise building in Aleppo, Syria as a result of an earthquake.

At 9-30, according to the combined casualty counts in Syria and Turkey, the death toll is already in the region of 300 and the figure is clearly set to rise further. pic.twitter.com/TgP3xCqd2W —Brijesh Singh (@Brijeshbsingh) February 6, 2023



These situations can be avoided, especially in Turkey, which has more stability and economic power than Syria. The experts say it clearly, although it is not known exactly when or where they will occur, they can be prevented.

In fact, after the 1999 earthquake, the Government promised to strengthen controls over infrastructure to avoid a similar catastrophe. However, this promise did not materialize and this tragedy could not be avoided.

Among the building collapses, some were “pancake” shaped. This means that the upper floors fall directly on the lower ones, something that, according to experts, indicates that the infrastructure is not prepared to absorb the shocks of the earthquake.

“This is the appalling level of devastation and destruction you would expect when a strong earthquake hits a region with unprepared buildings,” said Ilan Kelman, a disaster and health expert at University College London.

In addition, in the midst of this bleak panorama, the rescue teams have seen their work made difficult by the low temperatures and the State’s inability to respond. In Turkey it is scarce and in Syria even less.

For this reason, from different humanitarian organizations they asked the West to forget its differences with Syria and the Government of Bashar al-Assad and send all possible help.

Since, otherwise, those who have the most to lose are the civilians who are facing this situation.