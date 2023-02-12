From the special envoy of France24 in French – In Kilis, a Turkish town near the Syrian border, refugees have been hit hard by the violent earthquake on February 6. For those who have fled the war that has raged in Syria since 2011, this trauma is added to that caused by the bombings and exile.

“I’m afraid… afraid of dying. I can barely breathe. It only took a minute and a half to destroy our house.” Since that fateful night on February 6 when the earth trembled in southern Turkey and Syria, Ahmed* has Lost sleep, red-eyed, he walks through the Kilis University gymnasium, which has been turned into a shelter for earthquake victims.

The Syrian student, who has lived in the city for twelve years, trembles like a leaf. Deeply traumatized by the tremors, he is unable to calm down. “I keep looking at the walls,” he says, looking around. “We survive here. We don’t want to die. But we’re better off than in other places.”

2,500 people have settled in the air-conditioned gym, including many children. On the floor, some rugs and blankets. Some sleep, others chat in the stands or below them. Many of them are Syrians. Kilis is a few kilometers from the Syrian border.

A double trauma for Syrian refugees

Since 2011, Turkey has received 3.6 million people fleeing the war in Syria. All of them have lived under bombs and shots. Some traumas still persist. Persecuted by a feeling of insecurity, the two earthquakes have reopened poorly closed wounds.

Aladin has been in Turkey for nine years. A worker in the tourism sector in Alanya, he was passing through Kilis to do some paperwork when the earthquake struck. “I got stuck. I came here to sleep in the first few hours after the earthquake,” he says, sitting on the bleachers. “We are very comfortable here. It’s hot, we have a roof. At the moment we are safe. There is food, everything we need and they are taking care of us.”

Around 1:30 pm (local time), the sports hall suddenly comes to life. A small group of women and men in red dungarees have just arrived: it is time to eat. The Turkish Red Crescent is there for the distribution. The tables are placed at the end of the room. Two lines quickly form, women and children on one side, men on the other.

“For the past three days, Doctors Without Borders has been funding three hot meals,” explains Anne-Cécile Niard, MSF logistics coordinator in Syria. “We treat 6,000 people every day and we know we can’t cover everyone. There are between 9,000 and 11,000. people outside. They’re not necessarily in the shelters set up by the authorities. Sometimes they sleep in their cars, but they still come for a hot meal. This is important.”

The French NGO is there to assess the needs in Turkey. “Where there are shops, there are not always enough blankets. People have taken what they could from home, but often not much. That is above all what the authorities ask for,” the coordinator continues.

“I want to address the whole world: we must bring help to Syria”

Alladin rummages in his plastic bag. The sparkling-eyed fifty-year-old is alone. His wife and his three sons are in Damascus. “I miss them a lot. Nine years. Not a day or a year. Nine years,” he confesses excitedly. “I talk to them on ‘Whatsapp’ when the Internet works. It’s more complicated there than here. I want to speak to the whole world: we have to bring help to Syria. Here it is easy to get help. There it is impossible. It is very hard”.

On the other side of the border, chaos. Due to the severe shortage of equipment, searches were sometimes carried out with bare hands, barely illuminated by torches. Hundreds of people were trapped for hours under the rubble without being able to be rescued due to lack of personnel. Syria’s hospitals are overflowing and people are trying to survive on the streets, without blankets or food, in the freezing cold. According to a provisional balance of the Government and the rescue teams in the rebel areas, at least 3,500 people have died, the majority in areas hostile to Bashar Al-Assad.

The Syrian population, already battered by years of war, has so far been unable to receive all the help it desperately needs. This situation could change with the latest announcements from the Syrian president. International aid to rebel areas can now be delivered from the regions it controls. Calls for an “immediate ceasefire” have also multiplied. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that 5.3 million people could be left homeless.

Already operational in Syria, Doctors Without Borders has started to help. Medical equipment has been donated to around thirty hospitals and health centers in Azaz, Afrin, Marea and Bab El Hawa. Medical personnel, including surgeons, have been dispatched to treat the injured. From a logistical point of view, tents have been set up to deal with the influx of wounded and some twenty reception centers have been opened in camps in or around the Idlib region. Blankets, plastic sheets and shelter kits have been distributed, that is, hygiene and kitchen material. Enough to deal with the emergency.

Across the border in Turkey, MSF also supports local organizations such as the International Blue Crescent (CBI). “Our goal is to help people through a medical component, providing health care and all basic necessities: blankets, hygiene kits, food,” explains Hakim Khaldi, head of mission for operations in Syria.

If the urgency is to attend to the wounded in the hospital, MSF mentions the importance of the sequelae. “We will need medical follow-up to treat their injuries when they return home, especially fractures,” he says. “We have to implement what we call continuity of care, that is, the follow-up of patients when they are discharged from the hospital.”

Ahmed smokes one cigarette after another. The young man dreams of another part… of Paris. In the chocolate bread that he would enjoy with a latte. He mentions the Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ and a wide smile lights up his face. Briefly. “The bombs in Syria… and now this. Angels are coming for them… people are dying in droves,” the student mutters. But Ahmed knows that he cannot leave. “How? I have no money. We (Syrians) are not allowed to work [las autoridades han expedido 200.000 permisos de trabajo desde 2016]. I cannot leave my mother and my brothers here”.

In the gym, sometimes the nerves give way. Too much pain. In addition to the trauma of war, for those who have fled Syria, there is the trauma of earthquakes. “Many live in apartment buildings and those on the upper floors don’t want to go home. Children are traumatized, adults too,” says Anne-Cécile Niard. They don’t want to come home at night, they prefer to sleep outside.

Psychological attention also urgent. “Mental health is important. In Nurdagi, Islahiye, in Gaziantep city hospitals and shelters, they told us we needed authorization from the Gaziantep regional health officer,” adds Hakim Khaldi.

Time, long time. This is what it will take to treat these victims, who sometimes suffer from post-traumatic syndromes related to war and exile. “The Turkish authorities will not be able to keep these people in tents for months knowing that the buildings will have to be destroyed, which are very cracked and therefore very dangerous,” says Anne-Cécile Niard. “They are going to tear them down and rebuild them It will take months, even years. Some will leave the region to join their families elsewhere in Turkey. For the others, I think the state will have to put them in hotels or equivalent in the long term. It will be very complicated, but the country It has already suffered major earthquakes. Unfortunately, the authorities are used to it.”

*Ahmed’s name has been changed for security reasons