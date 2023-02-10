Dhe number of dead after the earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border area has risen to more than 21,000. According to Vice President Fuat Oktay, 17,664 people have died in Turkey. The number of injured was 72,879. More than 3,300 people have been found dead in Syria so far. “There isn’t a family here that isn’t affected,” said a man who helped dig graves in Kahramanmaras. Under the rubble of the many thousands of collapsed buildings in both countries, thousands more victims are probably to be feared.

Early Monday morning, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) shook the Turkish-Syrian border area. Another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 followed in the same region on Monday afternoon.

Rescue workers have been fighting against time ever since. With every hour that has passed since the earthquake, the chances of finding survivors under the rubble are decreasing.

According to the government, more than 100,000 helpers are deployed in Turkey. They are assisted by search dogs. Rescuers in Syria suspect that hundreds of families are also buried under the rubble there. One of the hardest-hit areas in the country is the rebel-held region of Idlib.

The Assad government now controls around two-thirds of the fragmented country again. The earthquake catastrophe hit areas under different control in the north, which makes the work of aid workers even more difficult.