Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria | A teenage girl was found alive in the ruins more than ten days after the earthquake – more than 40,000 dead already

According to the country’s authorities, at least more than 1,300 children are separated from their families due to the earthquakes.

16.2. 16:46 | Updated 0:46

Kahramanmaras/Hatay

in Turkey a 17-year-old girl was rescued from the ruins after the earthquake today. The girl was rescued 248 hours after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and Syria last week. The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.8.

The dead are already known to be more than 40,000, and the hope of finding people alive has almost faded. Local rescue operations have been stopped in both Turkey and Syria.

According to the news agency AFP, the girl’s relative had hugged all the rescuers one by one while crying and promised that they would never be forgotten. A miner who participated in the rescue work told AFP that the team had been searching the building for a week.

“We are happy whenever we find a living creature, for example a cat,” he said.

After the successful rescue, Turkish soldiers ordered the media and locals to leave the scene as groups began to pull bodies out of the rubble.

A 17-year-old was rescued from the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.

Earthquakes have torn families apart in both Turkey and Syria, and Turkish officials say at least more than 1,300 children have been separated from their families as a result of last week’s earthquakes. Some of the parents in the area have expressed their concern about child kidnappings to the news agency AFP.

Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday that police had arrested a man it said had tried to steal a baby from a hospital in the country’s south.

According to Anadolu, the man had walked into the hospital in Hatay province, which was badly affected by the earthquake, and pretended to be the local police chief.

According to the news, the hospital staff had noticed that the police ID card presented by the man was fake and called the real police. When arrested, the man had found fake identity cards of police and military personnel, gold and cash in Turkish liras, dollars and euros for about 6,000 euros.

In Syria many people who lost their homes live in cars and tents, and some people sleep in the open air.

A Syrian teacher Suzanne Abdallah tells AFP that a family of 10 has crammed into a small truck where they are sleeping from their seats. For the toddler, a hammock has been built from a blanket that hangs on the roof of the vehicle.

The UN has estimated that millions were left homeless in Syria as a result of the earthquake. The situation was already difficult because the country has been ravaged by a civil war lasting more than a decade.

Families have also been accommodated in schools, mosques and temporary camps and shelters, which have been built in squares and olive groves, for example.

Some foreign aid has arrived in the region, such as the aid convoys that came over the Turkish border. However, the need for help for many is still acute and desperate.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says that the greatest need is to have shelter, food, heating and hygiene facilities. The UN children’s organization Unicef ​​has emphasized the importance of safe drinking water and hygiene so that diseases do not spread.