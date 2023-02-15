Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria | A diabetic in his sixties persevered in the ruins for almost 190 hours by drinking his urine

Hopes for survivors have faded and international aid teams are heading home, but there are also stories of miraculous rescues from Turkey.

Massive ones the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in the middle of the freezing season left a very small window of time for rescuers. Potential survivors in collapsed buildings are at risk of hypothermia, thirst and hunger.

By Wednesday, the number of victims of the earthquakes was already over 41,000. There are fewer and fewer survivors, and foreign rescue workers are already starting to head back to their home countries.

The locals start cleaning up and repairing the damage caused by the earthquakes in the middle of mourning. Tens of thousands of people have lost their loved ones and their homes.

It has now been ten days since the earthquakes, but stories of miraculous rescues are still coming from Turkey. The stories are told by the public broadcasting company BBC and Reuters news agency.

Kahramanmaraşin 42 years old in the city Melike Imamoğlu and 74 years old Cemile Kekec were found in the ruins nine days after the earthquake.

Participant in the Imamoğlu rescue operation Hasan Kılınç told the local media about the incident.

“We were there to identify four bodies. Then I heard a cry for help from among the ruins. At first I was scared, but then I was filled with joy. There she was, a 42-year-old woman who had been waiting a long time. His hands were warm when we pulled him out. His joy was indescribable,” says the rescuer, according to the Daily Sabah newspaper.

In Antakya, the local media tells about a mother and her two children, who were also found alive in the ruins even 228 hours after the earthquake.

in Antakya also Huseyin Berber, a 62-year-old diabetic, survived 187 hours, or nearly eight days, in his home as the walls collapsed around him. The refrigerator and chest of drawers kept the walls up enough that Berber could sit in an armchair under a blanket in the warmth.

He had enough water for a bottle. When the water ran out, Berber drank his own urine.

When the earthquake started, Berber was in his apartment sleeping with his relatives. As soon as the shaking started, Berber jumped up and looked around. His son turned on the lights, took out a flashlight and noted that the ground was shaking.

After the second tremor, the roof fell and rested on the furniture. Berber was trapped. Diabetes medicines and a bottle of water were found on the floor.

“I screamed and screamed. No one heard me. I screamed so hard it hit my throat. I think my son took the kids out. There were five of us in total,” Berber tells Reuters.

Rescuers eventually found Berber. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, but according to the doctors, he was not in any serious trouble.

Turkey according to the rescuers, people can generally survive in the ruins for a maximum of five days. Surviving for more than five days is a downright miracle, rescuers tell Reuters.

In the current conditions of Turkey and Syria, the greatest threat arises from the cold. Another threat is dehydration. If the trapped person has access to water, the chance of survival is higher.

Drinking your own urine is not recommended except in an extreme emergency, as the urine becomes more concentrated with each drink and no longer provides hydration.