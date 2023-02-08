At least 45,895 people are injured in the 2 countries; Turkish president declares state of emergency for next 3 months

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria last Monday (6.Feb.2023) have already caused the death of at least 9,770 people in both countries, according to data updated at 9:06 am on this Wednesday (8.Feb).

In the most recent update of Afad (Turkey’s emergency and disaster monitoring agency), at 04:35 (Brasília time), the death toll reached 7,108. The number of wounded rose to 40,910.

Data compiled by the Syrian Ministry of Health and released by the local agency healthy indicate 1,262 dead and 2,285 wounded in the regions of Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous. Already Syrian Civil Defense it says more than 1,400 have died in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country and more than 2,700 have been wounded. The region is controlled by the opposition to the government of Bashar Al-Assad, which makes data collection difficult. The country has been in civil war since 2011.

Watch images of the search operations (6min53s):

On Tuesday (7.Feb), the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declared a state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure aims to speed up operations for search and rescue of victims.

“The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

The tremors on Monday (6.Feb) were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when the country had an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale in the city of Erzincan, in the east of the country. About 30,000 people died on that occasion.

The recent string of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish city of Nurdagi. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake occurred in the Turkish city of Ekinozu. It reached 7.5 on the Richter scale.

According to the seismology technician at the Seismology Center at USP (University of São Paulo), José Roberto Barbora, the energy released by earthquakes was equivalent to the impact of 160 to 180 atomic bombs that hit the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during the 2nd World Cup.

Governments and international organizations have sent rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. Brazil is among those providing assistance. International leaders and officials mourned the losses caused by the natural disaster.