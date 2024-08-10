Earthquakes | In Japan, a warning was given of a “mega-class earthquake” – This is what it could mean if it comes true

Earthquakes|The warning given is significant, says director of the Institute of Seismology Suvi Heinonen from the University of Helsinki.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A warning was given in Japan about a possible mega earthquake. On Thursday, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the Nankai Deep. Mega earthquakes are rare but can cause massive destruction. A megaquake in the Nankai Deep could generate tsunami waves up to 30 meters high.

in Japan a warning was given this week of a so-called mega-class earthquake. Such an earthquake, if realized, could cause enormous destruction in the region.

The warning came after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Japan on Thursday. The quake occurred near the Nankai Trench, which is located near the southeast coast of Japan.

A so-called mega-class earthquake means, for example, a news agency Reuters including more than 8.0 strong earthquakes.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the western parts of Japan on Thursday. The picture shows a collapsed house in the city of Osaka in southwestern Japan.

Now given the warning is significant, says the director of the Institute of Seismology Suvi Heinonen from the University of Helsinki.

“We have research that mega-class earthquakes can be preceded by a fairly strong foreshock. This Thursday’s earthquake could, in theory, be a pre-earthquake for a much stronger and more dangerous earthquake,” Heinonen says.

An example of this is the 9.0 magnitude earthquake that shook Japan in 2011 and the tsunami that followed. This mega-earthquake was preceded a few days earlier by a pre-earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2.

However, according to Heinonen, so-called mega-class earthquakes are rare.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of around 8 occur every year, but there are only a few earthquakes with a magnitude of around 9 per century.

In this millennium, mega-class earthquakes have been the 2004 earthquake in the Indian Ocean and the 2011 Japan earthquake.

But why is Japan in the danger zone of a mega-earthquake?

Earthquakes occur when tectonic plates, more commonly known as continental plates, move and collide with each other.

“The entire east coast of Japan is located in the zone where the oceanic plate and the continental plate meet each other. In that situation, the heavier oceanic plate pushes under the continental plate. It generates a huge amount of energy, which can erupt as a very strong earthquake,” says Heinonen.

One likely epicenter of the mega-earthquake is estimated to be located in the so-called Nankai Trough near the southeast coast of Japan.

According to the researchers, a mega-class earthquake will strike there with a probability of about 80 percent in the next 30 years.

If the mega class if an earthquake were to hit Nankai, the destruction could be massive, according to Heinonen.

“It can be compared to, for example, the 2011 earthquake, whose area of ​​influence was really huge then. Hundreds of thousands of people would suffer from that,” says Heinonen.

According to Reuters, the Nankai Trench megaquake could shake a significant part of Japan. An earthquake could generate tsunami waves up to 30 meters high, which could hit the coast even minutes after the earthquake.

It is estimated that the death toll could rise to more than 320,000 people at that time. Ten million people could be evacuated due to a possible mega-quake.

However, according to Heinonen, the amount of possible destruction would depend on several different factors. Even the time of day matters – are people at home or at the store at the time of the earthquake? Weather conditions also matter.

“Rescue operations are affected, for example, by heavy rains or snowstorms,” ​​says Heinonen.

The wave approached Miyako City, after the earthquake hit Japan on March 11, 2011.

A woman sits on a road in the tsunami- and earthquake-ravaged city of Natori in northern Japan on March 13, 2011.

Thursday however, the given warning is just a warning. Emeritus Professor, University of Tokyo Robert Geller reminded In a BBC articlethat only about five percent of earthquakes are foreshocks.

The warning given now is therefore not necessarily a sign of a future megaquake.

It is still not possible to know in advance when an earthquake is really coming.

“We know it will come, but we cannot predict the exact time. It could come, for example, today or in five years’ time,” says Heinonen.

In Japan, however, the warning has been taken seriously. Prime minister of the country Fumio Kishida canceled a planned trip to Central Asia due to the warning.