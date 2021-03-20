Saturday, March 20, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquakes In Japan, a powerful earthquake, the Miyagi area is expected to meter-high tsunami

by admin
March 20, 2021
in World
0

Abroad|Earthquakes

At least so far, no damage has been reported in the Miyagi area, but authorities are still inspecting nuclear power plants in the area.

Japan an earthquake of about 7.2 magnitude has been observed in the northeast, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The Meteorological Institute of Japan reported an intensity of 7.2 magnitude, but the U.S. Geological Survey measured a magnitude of 7.0.

The quake began at 6:09 p.m. local time in the waters of the Pacific Ocean at a depth of 60 kilometers.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake that struck Miyagi Prefecture. A tsunami is expected in the area, with waves about a meter high.

At least so far, no damage has been reported in the Miyagi area, but authorities are still inspecting nuclear power plants in the area.

Northeast Japan was also hit by an earthquake and tsunami ten years ago, in March 2011. At that time, the magnitude of the earthquake was 9.0 in magnitude. The quake caused a tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear accident.

.
#Earthquakes #Japan #powerful #earthquake #Miyagi #area #expected #meterhigh #tsunami

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

“Health”: 2013 new infection with Corona, 2,240 cases recovered

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.