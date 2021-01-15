Earthquakes In Indonesia, strong earthquakes: the hospital and hotel collapsed, a total of more than 30 dead

The strongest earthquake that struck early on Friday was magnitude 6.2.

In Indonesia a strong earthquake has led to the collapse of several buildings on the island of Sulawesi. Among the dilapidated buildings is a hospital and a hotel.

A total of at least 26 people have been killed and more than 600 injured in the earthquakes in Mamuju City during the day. In addition, thousands of people are missing. At least 34 people have died in earthquakes across the country.

The magnitude of the earthquake that struck early Friday was 6.2 magnitude. A few hours earlier, the same area was also hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake, in which several houses were destroyed.

The collapsed hospital had more than a dozen patients and staff members thought to be trapped in the ruins. The hotel is said to have only partially collapsed.

Indonesian the agency for meteorology and geophysics warns that an earthquake could result in strong aftershocks. The agency also warned of the possibility of a tsunami if strong earthquakes continue.

Director of the Agency Dwikorita Karnawatin after two major earthquakes, at least 26 aftershocks had been observed in the area.

In 2018, the island of Sulawesi experienced a devastating earthquake that killed thousands.