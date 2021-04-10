Earthquakes In Indonesia, near Java, a strong earthquake – at least seven dead

Several villages in the area have been evacuated.

In Indonesia at least seven people have died in a powerful earthquake on the island of Java, authorities say. In addition, two people have been seriously injured. Authorities did not report any missing persons.

The earthquake damaged hundreds of buildings.

The magnitude of the quake was 6.0. Its center was at a depth of more than 80 kilometers, which calmed the devastating power of the quake.

The quake did not cause a tsunami. The center of the quake was located less than 50 kilometers from the million city of Malang in eastern Java.

“It was quite powerful and lasted a long time. Everything swung, ”said a city resident Ida Magfiroh.

Earthquakes are common in Indonesia, located at the junction of continental plates.

A very strong earthquake off the coast of Sumatra on the day of the slaughter in 2004 caused a tsunami that killed almost a quarter of a million people. It was one of the most devastating natural disasters of the next few centuries.

In 2018, more than 4,300 people died or disappeared as a result of an earthquake near Sulawesi.