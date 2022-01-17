Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Earthquakes In Afghanistan earthquake, at least 12 dead

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
According to AFP, several people were also injured.

Afghanistan the western part was hit by an earthquake on Monday that killed at least 12 people, according to AFP news agency. According to The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6.

According to the EMSC, an earthquake of 4.9 magnitude was first measured in western Afghanistan on Monday. A couple of hours later, another earthquake, measuring 5.6, was measured in the area.

According to AFP, several people were also injured. In Qadis, Badghis province, among others, people were injured and killed when the roofs collapsed as a result of the earthquake.

