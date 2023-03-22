With a magnitude of 6.5, the tremor made remote regions incommunicable; number of casualties may be higher

At least 13 people died and more than 90 were injured in Afghanistan and Pakistan after the region was hit, on Tuesday (21.Mar.2023), by a strong earthquake.

According to information from USGS (US Geological Survey, the US geological survey), the tremor had a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter scale. Earthquakes of this intensity are capable of causing more damage, but the fact that the depth of origin is great, 187 kilometers, reduces the potential damage.

The epicenter was in the city of Jurm, in northeastern Afghanistan, near the border with Pakistan and Tajikistan, at 9:30 pm Kabul time (2:30 pm GMT).

The earthquake was felt over an area of ​​more than 1,000 km by about 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the CSEM (European-Mediterranean Seismological Center).

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health said at least 4 people had died and 50 were injured in the country. The number may be higher, as the region faces communication problems. Remote locations are without internet and phone access.

Another 9 people were killed and 44 injured in northwest Pakistan, a Pakistani government official told the agency. Reuters. Buildings in the 2 countries were also damaged.

Earth tremors are not uncommon in the region. In June last year, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake killed more than 1,000 people in Afghanistan. In Pakistan, at least 73,000 died as a result of a 7.6 earthquake in 2005.