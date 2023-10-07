Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Afghanistan’s civil protection agency fears hundreds of deaths after the strong earthquakes. © AFP

In recent weeks, severe earthquakes have struck many regions of the world. Now at least three more have been added in a single day.

Herat – After the devastating Earthquake in Morocco is probably still present in the minds of many, new reports of severe earthquakes have spread around the world in the last few days. The worst earthquake in over 40 years recently occurred on Vesuvius in the Naples region. This was only a few days ago strongest earthquake in 25 years in the Phlegraean Fields reported that researchers are now expecting a real explosion in the volcanic fields around Vesuvius.

Since Friday, at least three more severe earthquakes have joined this global series. In just a single day, there was a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Mexico, a magnitude 6.3 quake in Afghanistan and a magnitude 6.7 earthquake in Papua New Guinea.

Earthquake in Mexico felt over 300 kilometers away

In Mexico, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in Oaxaca in southern Mexico Daily Mail reported. The effects of the quake were felt as far away as Mexico City, 366 kilometers away, so that car alarms were even triggered in the Mexican capital. The authorities have not yet been able to provide any information about injured people or an overview of the damage.

Earthquake shakes Afghanistan – at least eight aftershocks

Shortly afterwards, Afghanistan was also hit by an earthquake in which at least 15 people died, as a disaster control spokesman told the dpa. Hundreds of deaths are feared. The city of Herat was particularly affected by the natural event. The epicenter was around 40 kilometers northwest of the city. Seven villages in the severely affected border province of Herat were completely destroyed, said a spokesman for the national disaster management.

After the first earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 occurred, at least eight aftershocks followed, including magnitudes 5.5, 4.7, 6.3 and 5.9. The earthquake was also felt in Iran. According to reports from the population, even in the metropolis of Mashhad, 300 kilometers away, house walls were still shaking.

A resident of Herat province explained: “We have fled the buildings, everyone is in the open and no one knows what happened to their houses.” A spokesman for a Taliban-run news agency told a group of journalists: “Unfortunately, the earthquake left the residents of Herat with a lot of damage. Exact details will be announced later.”

Papua New Guinea and Japan also affected by earthquakes

Also on Friday, a severe earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 occurred in northeastern Papua New Guinea. However, the authorities did not record any immediate reports of damage. On Thursday there was also a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in Japan south of Tokyo on the island chain. The population was initially warned of a possible tsunami, but the warning has since been lifted. Recently, researchers also predicted that Istanbul could soon be hit by a severe earthquake.

Worldwide earthquake series: Are there more and more earthquakes?

Earthquakes of this type are usually not uncommon, as the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources explains in a statement. According to this, “earthquakes occur constantly and strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 6 and higher occur on average about three times a week”.

However, the deciding factor is whether the earthquakes would occur in areas with a low population density or in regions with secure buildings. In many cases, the earthquakes would not even be noticed far from civilization and there would hardly be any serious consequences.

According to figures from the Unites States Geological Survey, 2011 is the earth’s busiest year for earthquakes since records began in 1964 – with a total of 2,500 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater. Overall, the global number of earthquakes per year fluctuates, but usually around an approximate average of around 1,500. Only between 2005 and 2012 did the researchers report around 2,000 major earthquakes per year. (bk/dpa)