Earthquakes | Finland delivered more tents, blankets and dry food to the earthquake areas in Turkey and Syria

Finland at the turn of the week, delivered more material aid to the earthquake areas of Turkey, says the Ministry of the Interior.

Part of the aid is delivered from Turkey to Syria.

Material transports included, among other things, tents, blankets, heaters and dry food.

Previously, Finland provided Turkey with expert assistance and emergency accommodation capacity for around 3,000 people. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has donated one million euros to Turkey and Syria.

Destructive earthquakes ravaged Turkey and Syria at the beginning of February. As a result of the earthquake, a total of more than 50,000 people have died in the countries.