Earthquakes | Earthquake in the Pacific, tsunami warning issued for the area

The Pacific Warning Center says that tsunami waves are possible within a radius of 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter.

In the Pacific Ocean a tsunami warning has been issued on Friday. The warning was triggered by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the Loyalty Island area of ​​New Caledonia, local authorities said, among other things, according to the Reuters news agency.

New Caledonia is a special territory belonging to France in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the news agency AFP, the Pacific Warning Center says that tsunami waves are possible within a radius of 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter.

of the United States of the geological research center According to the USGS the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 38 kilometers.

According to the US Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake triggered a warning of a possible tsunami in the areas of New Caledonia, Fiji and Vanuatu.

According to Reuters, New Zealand says it is currently assessing whether the earthquake poses a tsunami threat to its coasts.