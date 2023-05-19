Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquakes | Earthquake in the Pacific, tsunami warning issued for the area

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Earthquakes | Earthquake in the Pacific, tsunami warning issued for the area

Foreign countries|Earthquakes

The Pacific Warning Center says that tsunami waves are possible within a radius of 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter.

In the Pacific Ocean a tsunami warning has been issued on Friday. The warning was triggered by a magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the Loyalty Island area of ​​New Caledonia, local authorities said, among other things, according to the Reuters news agency.

New Caledonia is a special territory belonging to France in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the news agency AFP, the Pacific Warning Center says that tsunami waves are possible within a radius of 1,000 kilometers from the epicenter.

of the United States of the geological research center According to the USGS the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 38 kilometers.

According to the US Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake triggered a warning of a possible tsunami in the areas of New Caledonia, Fiji and Vanuatu.

According to Reuters, New Zealand says it is currently assessing whether the earthquake poses a tsunami threat to its coasts.

See also  Health | Malnutrition among pregnant and lactating mothers on the rise

#Earthquakes #Earthquake #Pacific #tsunami #warning #issued #area

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Andrés Felipe Román would miss the rest of the tournament with Nacional: the reason

Andrés Felipe Román would miss the rest of the tournament with Nacional: the reason

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result