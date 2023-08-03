Earthquakes | Could a big earthquake be predicted? Researchers may be able to do that with the help of GPS locators

I seems to move slightly about two hours earlier in those areas where a large earthquake occurs. However, the movement is so weak that it does not shake the Earth’s crust.

However, you can pick up a GPS signal from the shop. It could perhaps be used to predict earthquakes. This would be revolutionary, because foresight would certainly save lives, maybe even property.

Many seismologists, i.e. earthquake researchers, have claimed for a long time that earthquakes cannot be predicted.

The earth’s crust has provided no measurable and observable warning before the earthquake begins. And then it’s too late

Science– published in the scientific journal however, research suggests that there are warning signs in the Earth’s crust, but they are weak.

“We still don’t know how to predict earthquakes using GPS data, but sometimes it will be possible,” promises the second author of the study, Quentin Bletery.

He is a geographer at the French National Institute for Sustainable Development, located at the Côte d’Azur University in Nice.

Bletery and another researcher Jean-Mathieu Nocquet looked at thousands of time series compiled from large earthquakes around the world using GPS locators. .

The earthquakes were of magnitude seven or greater.

A magnitude 7 earthquake causes extensive damage in large areas. For example, bridges usually collapse.

Bletery and Nocquet combined data from 3,026 GPS stations. They were near about a hundred different regions where a big earthquake had been experienced.

The slow motion was detected by the researchers when they added up all the data from the different stations.

The French say that the seismic movement proceeds so gradually at first that it produces no vibrations or shocks.

Sometimes this movement is like a “slow earthquake”. Eventually, it can move the ground as much as a real earthquake.

Position recorded their location every five minutes. The researchers analyzed data from the 48 hours before each earthquake.

They looked at the amount and direction of each station’s shift. At the same time, they tried to detect recurring patterns in the signals.

During the first 46 hours, scientists did not distinguish any signs of an upcoming earthquake.

Two hours before the quake, they saw that the movement of the sensors accelerated.

“The data obtained is twice as lively as the highest value in the first 46 hours measured,” says Bletery, “It is highly unlikely that it is just a coincidence.”

They saw the same change in all the earthquakes they studied.

“ The sensors should be at least a hundred times more sensitive than the current ones.

Although if it turns out to be correct, that the measurement is accurate and it predicts earthquakes, it would require a very large network of sensors.

The French suggest that precise GPS monitoring could be planned for earthquakes. That would require more than 3,000 widely distributed sensors.

In addition, the sensors should be at least a hundred times more sensitive than the current ones, Bletery estimates.

in CaliforniaA and elsewhere on the west coast of the United States let’s try the ShakeAlert system alreadywhich tries to warn about changes in the earth’s crust quickly.

It calculates – after the earthquake has already started – in seconds, how serious the earthquake threatens to become. The measurement is made of the energy of the first wave of the earthquake, the so-called P-wave.

If the danger is obvious, ShakeAlert quickly sends a warning to areas threatened by danger, also to standard cell phones.

The French accurate measurement would also face problems in the study, reminds the seismologist Lucy Jones. He is the founder of the science and society center that bears his name.

Jones says the French watched the moments when the quake is most interesting.

However, that does not mean that a single earthquake will always occur, says Jones Scienitfic American in the journal.

“The collected data does not provide the ability to predict an earthquake.”

According to Jones, saying “I see this before big earthquakes” is different from saying “I see this and I know what’s coming”.

“It would still be necessary to find out how to make a forecast without knowing that a big earthquake is coming,” says Jones.

Problem is, according to Jones, that the researchers detected the slow motion by adding together all the data from the different stations.

The prediction formula may be valid when analyzing many earthquakes at once. But a single quake doesn’t necessarily follow a pattern.

After any earthquake, there is about a five percent chance that it will be followed by a larger earthquake.