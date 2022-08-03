Earthquakes | An earthquake was detected in Inari – already the second late summer earthquake in northern Finland

The strongest earthquake in Finland was measured in 1979 in Southern Ostrobothnia.

In Inari an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0 was detected last night. A seismologist tells STT about this Tuija Luhta from the Seismology Institute of the University of Helsinki.

This is already the second earthquake observed in northern Finland at the end of summer. Most recently, a couple of weeks ago, Enontekiö was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8.

Earthquakes are common in Lapland, as it is the most seismically active region of Finland.

“The extraordinary thing about these Enontekiö and Inari earthquakes has been that they have hit near populated areas and that’s why people have noticed them,” says Luhta.

The Institute of Seismology has a seismic network covering the whole of Finland, which detects even smaller earthquakes that people do not notice.

In addition, information about earthquakes in nearby areas is obtained from Sweden and Norway.

“The devices notice even the smallest creakings, which people don’t,” says Luhta.

People can also report their findings to the Institute of Seismology through the feedback form. According to Luhta, there had been a dozen public observations about yesterday’s Inari earthquake by Wednesday afternoon.

in Finland about a hundred earthquakes are detected annually. They occur all over Finland, but parts of Finland are more prone to earthquakes.

“The entire bedrock of Finland is old, and fault zones are criss-crossed. Especially in Lapland there are postglacial migrations [jääkauden jälkeisiä kallioperän siirroksia] and the stress field of the earth’s crust can be released easily,” explains Luhta.

“It’s actually our luck that tensions can be released easily, that there are no big earthquakes.”

According to Luhta, there is not a single case in Finland where someone died due to an earthquake.

“The worst cases are when a church tower that is already in poor condition has collapsed hundreds of years ago or cracks have appeared in the foundations of buildings.”

Accurate according to Luhta, it is difficult to give a magnitude limit for an earthquake harmful to people and infrastructure.

“Potential damage depends a lot on the bedrock of the place. In terms of earthquakes, the good thing about Finland is that the bedrock is close to the earth’s surface. The sediment layers on top of the bedrock usually strengthen the ground movement, and even smaller earthquakes can be devastating,” says Luhta.

The strongest earthquake measured in Finland is from 1979. At that time, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was measured in Lappajärvi in ​​South Ostrobothnia.

The largest earthquake in the vicinity was also measured on the coast of Estonia in the 1970s.

“It was widely felt in Finland, even in the capital region,” says Luhta.

