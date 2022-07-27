Earthquakes | A very strong earthquake in the Philippines, at least four dead and dozens hospitalized

The earthquake is the strongest in years in the Philippines.

In the Philippines an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) was measured on Wednesday. At least four people have died in the earthquake that occurred in the morning local time, reports news agency Reuters.

The force of the earthquake shattered windows and more than 300 kilometers away in the capital, Manila, skyscrapers shook, reports news agency AFP.

Secretary of the Interior of the Philippines Benjamin Abalos says that at least four people have died in the earthquake in three different provinces. In addition, according to him, sixty people have been injured.

of the USGS according to the earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers, i.e. close to the earth’s surface. Quakes near the surface tend to cause more damage than those at depth.

In the municipality of Dolores in the province of Abra, closest to the quake, people ran out of their homes and shops into the street in terror. The windows of local shops were also broken, police chief Edwin Sergio told AFP.

Among other things, the asphalt was broken by the force of the earthquake in Bangue, the capital of Abra, near the center of the earthquake. According to the local police, several people have been injured and taken to the hospital.

of the Philippines according to the seismological institute, the possibility of another strong earthquake cannot be ruled out.

The last time an equally powerful earthquake occurred in the Philippines was in 2013. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed more than 200 people.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 is very strong, according to the Institute of Seismology at the University of Helsinki. Such earthquakes occur in the world approximately every 18 years.