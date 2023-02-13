Earthquakes | A small baby was rescued from the rubble in Turkey

In addition, rescue workers rescued a father and his five-year-old child and a ten-year-old child in southern Turkey.

Turkey and rescue efforts from the devastating earthquakes in Syria have continued for almost a week.

There are also glimmers of hope, such as the rescue of a toddler, a father and his five-year-old child, and a ten-year-old child in southern Turkey, says The Guardian -newspaper.

“Hey you beautiful girl, we are here to save you,” one rescuer said to the five-year-old girl as she was pulled from the rubble in Kocaeli province.

The video published by the Turkish Ministry of Health, on the other hand, shows how a seven-month-old baby was saved in Hatay. A man and his children were rescued in the Gaziantep area 132 hours after the earthquakes.

In addition, in Hatay, a Romanian rescue team rescued a 35-year-old man from the ruins of a six-story building.

“His condition was good, he spoke. He told us ‘get me out of here quickly, I’m in a tight spot,'” one of the rescuers told CNN Türk.

in Kahramanmaraş a 27-year-old man was saved after a ten-hour operation, as well as a 70-year-old woman separately.

However, according to experts’ estimates, the chances of saving the survivors disappear rapidly the more time passes. Five days after the earthquake, the probabilities are only six percent.

At least more than 33,000 people have died in the earthquakes so far, and the number of victims is feared to rise.