Earthquakes | A powerful earthquake shook Afghanistan, Pakistan and India

Strong an earthquake shook Afghanistan, Pakistan and India on Tuesday evening. The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported the earthquake as a magnitude of 6.5.

The epicenter of the earthquake was near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan, and it occurred at a depth of about 190 kilometers.

According to media reports, people in many places fled their apartments outside when the earthquake, which lasted at least 30 seconds, struck.

According to a representative of Afghanistan’s ministry responsible for managing natural disasters, at least two people, one of whom was a child, died in Laghman province in the eastern part of the country. On the Pakistani side of the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at least 180 are said to have been slightly injured.

Area often suffers from earthquakes.

The Hindu Kush Mountain Range in particular is a seismically very active area because the Eurasian and Indian continental plates meet there.

Last June, an earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than a thousand people and left tens of thousands homeless. The magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 5.9.