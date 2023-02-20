According to news agency Reuters, there would be new damage to buildings in the Turkish city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province. Rescue services would run around and check for new victims. The epicenter of the quake, which occurred around 8 p.m. local time, was 14 kilometers southwest of the city near the town of Defne, at a depth of about two kilometers.

Muna Al Omar, a resident of the city who was in a tent camp at the time of the earthquake, told Reuters: “I thought the earth was going to tear up under my feet. Will there be another aftershock?” An AFP journalist in Antakya reports that the quake caused a lot of panic among the already hard-hit population and also caused large clouds of dust in the city. He saw and heard several parts of already badly damaged walls of a building crumbling and several people, apparently injured, calling for help.

Afad, the assembled rescue services in Turkey, calls on residents not to enter damaged buildings, but to stay away.

The tremor was also felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon. A resident of Syrian Afrin informs this site in a message that ‘everyone is now out on the street again’. “The quake felt just as heavy as the previous one. Buildings would also have collapsed in the city of Jandris.” AFP news agency also reports collapsed buildings in Syria.

Two weeks earlier, on February 6, two strong earthquakes hit Turkey a little further north. These led to major damage and many deaths in the south of Turkey and the north of Syria. Hatay is one of the hardest hit provinces of the earlier earthquakes and many buildings are already in ruins.

The death toll after those first earthquakes (and the many aftershocks that followed) is now at least 46,000 in both countries combined. That number is expected to rise further, as many victims are still buried under the rubble. After the two strong earthquakes, about 6,000 aftershocks have already occurred, reports Afp news agency based on Afad.

On Sunday, Turkey suspended rescue efforts in all provinces except Hatay and Kahramanmaras. In Syria, which has been ravaged by civil war, rescue and aid work is proceeding with difficulty.

