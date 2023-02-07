WHO (World Health Organization) Europe is on the ground in Turkey, together with the country office and in collaboration with the headquarters of the UN health agency, to support the country’s Ministry of Health in responding to the humanitarian emergency caused by the earthquake that hit the area. “At the moment, the focus is clearly on search and rescue” of people, explained Gerald Rockenschaub, regional director of emergencies for WHO Europe, who is coordinating the response together with expert Catherine Smallwood, yesterday evening. manager, and under the guidance of regional director Hans Kluge.

“There are wounds to treat – Rockenschaub listed – the first aid response to communities in the field and then the more specialized trauma care in hospitals. The weather is bad, it’s cold. Even the risk of infectious diseases, apart from the risk of trauma and injury, it’s definitely escalating. Some of the crucial supply lines, water and sanitation, will be compromised. And there’s obviously massive trauma, obviously psychological as well as physical trauma, that needs to be addressed.”

In particular “in those vulnerable population groups, we see a high level of mental stress, psychosocial support needs,” he continued. “Early warning systems also need to be strengthened to prevent outbreaks and respond to infectious disease risks.” WHO Europe is “working closely with colleagues from the Eastern Mediterranean regional office and colleagues from headquarters, because it is not only Turkey that is affected, but also Syria and some other neighboring countries,” he said. remembered Rockenschaub.

“It really is quite a complex response operation. At the moment, we have received requests to coordinate the deployment of emergency medical teams and trauma care supplies and kits. We are also working with the authorities to get a better picture of the needs priorities, damage assessment, on the ground, and coordinating closely with our healthcare partners to mount a collective response,” Rockenschaub continued.

“Turkey – he highlighted – has enormous capabilities and enormous experience, they have United Nations teams that combine medical capabilities in search and rescue. We have also worked with the Turkish authorities to improve the earthquake resistance of hospitals and ensure they remain functional after such aftershocks, and to jointly carry out training and capacity building and also to share the Turkish experience with other countries”.

But now, Rockenschaub pointed out, “Turkey needs the solidarity of other countries to face the enormous challenges of this great disaster. At the moment, we are mainly looking for surgical kits to help with operations to address the injuries and we are mobilizing for medicines What we often see is that medicines for chronic diseases may be in short supply and we are also mobilizing experts to help on early warning and surveillance systems and to coordinate the broader response of healthcare partners on the ground.”