Earthquake, strong quake of magnitude 5.7 felt in the Marche

Shortly after 7.00 am, of this morning 9 Novemberhave been warned two strong earthquakes felt in various areas of the Marche in particular. From Ancona to Fano and Urbino: there are many cities where houses shook during the jolts for several seconds.

From the first information – not yet official – he learned by Eng it would be a shock that occurred off the coast of the northern Marche. The magnitude of the earthquake would be 5.7 at a depth of 8 kilometers. The population, from what we learn, felt the earth shake a Pesaro, Urbino but also in Rome, Florence, Bologna until the Northern Italy.

In several municipalities the schools have been closed, here are the first communications from the mayors, also to monitor the situations in the complexes and understand the presence of any damage to the structures. So the ad schools were closed Ancona, Pesaro, Gabicce, Osimo, Grottammare, Fano, Macerata, Mondolfo / Marotta and Sant’Elpidio a Mare.

On Facebook the mayor from Pesaro Matteo Ricci writes: “Very strong earthquake. I’m in Brussels. But in waiting to better understand the situation and carry out all the checks, schools of all levels will remain closed“. Previously, in another post, he stressed that” at the moment there is no damage. “

In a completely preventive way, in the areas hit by the earthquake, it was railway traffic suspended.

