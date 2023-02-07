Earthquake Turkey, a new “epidemic” is underway. Here’s which one and how long it could last

It could last monthsPerhaps yearsThe earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria with several tremors, including two with a magnitude of 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale. In this sense, one can speak of real “seismic epidemic”, caused by a lot of accumulated energy who will now somehow have to be freed.

The earthquake that struck the two countries was in fact caused by a single seismic sequence triggered at the crossroads Of four plaques: Anatolian, Arabica, Eurasian and African which collide constantly accumulating energy until causing the activation of a long fault. Carlo Doglioni, president of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), explained to the Courier that “the earthquake caused one horizontal sliding of the Anatolian plate to the southwest of the Arabica plate. This has generated a type of fault that seismologists call a ‘shallow transcurrent’ with a hypocenter between 15 and 20 kilometers. According to estimates, Turkey has slipped by five to six meters compared to Syria. The laceration involved an area 190 kilometers long and 25″ wide. The ground shook very violently. This resulted in a sequence that reached its two most intense peaks nine hours apart.

Turkey earthquake, the risk of “seismic epidemic” and how long it could last

There were then other tremors with often significant intensity, around 5-6 degrees on the Richter scale and an infinity of minor jolts, about 200 already in the first hours. It is, explains Doglioni, a sa protracted “seismic epidemic” that could continue for years as has already happened in the past. Impossible to predict but until the accumulated energy is released, the phenomenon will not stop.

