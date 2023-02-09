Applause and hugs greeted today the rescue of a mother and her two children from the rubble of their home in Kahramanmaras province 78 hours after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey. The rescue was shown on CNN Turk, who explained how rescuers had to dig for 15 hours to make the rescue.

Rescuers are racing against the clock, with cold temperatures making it even more difficult for those buried under the rubble to survive. But hopefully still. Last night, 68 hours after the earthquake, a baby was rescued in the province of Hatay and a few hours later a man believed to be the father was extracted alive from the remains of the same house, reports the Trt broadcaster. Three other people were rescued this morning in Gaziantep province. In total, more than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble in Turkey.