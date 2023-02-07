The tragic death toll in the earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale that occurred yesterday on the border between Turkey and Syria continues to grow. I am already more than 4,300 confirmed victims (at least 2921 in Turkey and 1451 in Syria) and the number could continue to rise in the coming hours. Many are still missing under the rubble and over 20,000 injured.

Meanwhile, the rescue machine has been set in motion from all over the world, including Italy. Turkey has “received offers of help from 45 countries, in addition to the European Union and NATO”, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who proclaimed 7 days of national mourning. Ankara has formally asked for help from NATO allies. According to the request, sent by Ankara, Turkey needs medical staff and equipment, various search and rescue units and “field hospitals”, particularly suitable “for the adverse weather conditions”.

This morning there were already 13,000 rescuers, many of them volunteers, who had left Istanbul in the last 12 hours to reach the earthquake areas. Many of them headed to Hatay, where there would be a lack of crews needed to extract the people trapped under the rubble. The planes loaded with aid from Iran and Iraq also landed in Damascus with about 70 tons of food, medicines and blankets. The essential supplies were delivered this morning.

From the USA, President Joe Biden called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express his condolences and those of the American people for the devastating earthquake that hit the country. Biden – the White House announced in a statement – underlined “the willingness of the United States to provide all necessary assistance” to its NATO ally. The American administration – announced the spokesman of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby – is sending two search and rescue teams of 79 people to support the operations of Turkish rescue teams. Biden and Erdogan discussed other assistance that might be needed by those affected by the earthquake, from health care to basic necessities.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Tajani reports that “the Crisis Unit of the Foreign Ministry has tracked down all the Italians who were in the earthquake zone. But one. We are still looking for one of our compatriots in Turkey for work reasons. The Farnesina, up to now, has not been able to get in touch with him”.