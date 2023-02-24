The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck a region between Turkey and Syria on 6 February exceeded 50,000. This is what emerges from the data provided by the authorities of the two countries: 44,218 confirmed dead in Turkey, according to the Anadolu news agency, which cites the Turkish agency responsible for disaster management (AFAD) and 5,900 confirmed dead at the moment in Syria.

There have been 9,000 aftershocks since February 6, according to Trt. In Turkey alone, 530,000 people were evacuated from the disaster area.