Earthquake Turkey and Syria, fireman saves a cat from the rubble: now they are inseparable. The viral video

There are now more than 46 thousand victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. A budget destined to rise after the announcement by Ankara of the interruption of searches in almost the whole country. The only exception is for the two provinces of Hatay and Kahramanmaras, where the search for possible survivors continues, two weeks after the first 7.8 magnitude quake. Yesterday three people were pulled alive from the rubble 296 hours after the disaster, of which only two survived being transported to hospital.

In the last few hours, social networks have also been moved by the images of one of the thousands of rescuers who dug under the rubble. Videos shared online show firefighter Ali Cakas, 33, next to a new inseparable companion: the cat “Enkaz”, trapped for 129 hours under the rubble.

In Turkey, firefighters saved this cat from underneath rubble after the earthquake. Now, the cat refuses to leave their side. 🥹❤️pic.twitter.com/7d7QHFko73 — Goodable (@Goodable) February 16, 2023

Since it was extracted in Nurdagi, in the province of Gaziantep, the feline has never left the man who saved it. settling on his shoulder. Despite attempts to move it, he wriggles free and remains at the side of his new master, who has chosen to call him with the Turkish term for rubble. After no one came forward to get it back, Cakas chose to take the cat back to his home in Mardin. Here too, Enkaz continues to be inseparable from his master, even sleeping in his bed.

“He’s been close to me since the day he arrived. We bonded right away. We both had a difficult time. We will overcome this trauma by hugging each other,” said Cakas, who said he sees a “sadness” in the feline’s eyes over the loss of his old home. “Even animals have feelings. In this sense, I try to do everything I can”.